Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Scientific Instruments, Inc. is proud to offer servicing, inspections, and repairs for Magnaflux D-960L equipment. Trusted for MPI applications across a wide range of industries, the Magnaflux D-960 is a staple in many inspection lines, but like any other type of equipment, regular servicing and maintenance keeps this equipment running at peak performance.



The Magnaflux D-960L: A Trusted Workhorse in Magnetic Particle Inspection



When it comes to wet horizontal magnetic particle inspection (MPI), the Magnaflux D-960L continues to be a go-to solution in shops and inspection facilities across the US. Known for its durable design and consistent performance, this machine is built to withstand the demands of daily production while delivering precise, repeatable results.



Whether inspecting high-volume parts or handling specialized components, the Magnaflux D-960 offers a reliable testing environment that technicians have come to depend on.



Keeping the Magnaflux D-960 Running at Peak Performance



Even the most reliable equipment needs proper care to stay in top shape. To keep the Magnaflux D-960L operating at its best, routine maintenance and early issue detection are essential. Over time, things like worn cables, dirty contacts, and failing capacitors can quietly undermine the machine's effectiveness. These issues can lead to missed defects, production delays, and inconsistent results.



Regular servicing helps avoid those pitfalls. Periodic inspections of electrical components, connections, and fluid systems can catch problems before they become serious failures. Staying on top of part replacements and cleaning schedules not only extends the life of the D-960L and D-960LR, but it also ensures consistent magnetization strength and clear particle indication!



About Scientific Instruments, Inc.

Scientific Instruments, Inc. is a leading provider of magnetic particle inspection (MPI) equipment servicing, specializing in the repair, rebuilding, and maintenance of trusted systems like the Magnaflux D-960L. With decades of hands-on experience in the non-destructive testing (NDT) industry, the team is known for its technical expertise, fast turnaround times, and commitment to quality. Visit scientificinstrumentsinc.com to learn more about Scientific Instruments and Magnaflux D-960 solutions.