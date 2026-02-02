Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2026 --Scientific Instruments offers a wide range of magnetic particle inspection equipment, accessories, and support tools, all available at competitive pricing to make nondestructive testing more accessible and reliable.



There are several types of equipment used in the magnetic particle inspection (MPI) process, each serving a specific function and ideal for particular inspection needs. A few types of magnetic particle inspection equipment offered by Scientific Instruments include:



Wet Horizontal Magnetic Particle Units



These units are among the most common in production and quality control environments. They combine magnetizing coils with tanks that hold particle bath solutions. Components are positioned on the bench and magnetized while suspended particles are applied, allowing for clear, consistent defect detection.



High-Amperage Power Packs



Power packs provide the necessary magnetizing current for MPI. They are designed to handle heavy-duty requirements and are often used in conjunction with coils, prods, or wet bench units. These power sources are built to deliver stable output for accurate inspections and are available in various capacities.



UV LED Inspection Lamps



In fluorescent magnetic particle inspections, visibility is key. UV LED lamps are used to illuminate the particles that collect around flaws during testing. These lamps are energy-efficient, durable, and offer consistent UV output, which is essential for inspections that need to meet industry standards.



Mag Shot Timers and Quick Break Testers



This type of magnetic particle inspection equipment helps verify the timing and function of the magnetizing shot. They are important for maintaining consistency and ensuring that magnetization and demagnetization cycles are working correctly.



About Scientific Instruments

