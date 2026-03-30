Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --Scientific Instruments helps inspection facilities keep their operations running smoothly with expert repairs, precision rebuilds, and high-quality replacement parts compatible with Gould Bass NDT Units and Gould Bass MPI Units.



From restoring aging equipment to customizing components that meet demanding specifications, Scientific Instruments provides cost-effective alternatives without compromising on performance or turnaround time.



Repairs



Not all equipment issues demand a complete overhaul. In many cases, a targeted repair or component adjustment can restore full functionality. Scientific Instruments offers repairs for Gould Bass NDT Units and Gould Bass MPI Units that are often completed in less than four weeks, providing a timely and practical solution for facilities wanting to minimize disruption.



From re-welding tanks and refinishing surfaces to replacing transformers and upgrading magnetizing coils, each repair is performed with attention to detail by skilled technicians who understand performance standards.



Rebuilding



Efficiency is essential when rebuilds are required. Scientific Instruments dispatches their team directly to the client's location, streamlining the rebuild process onsite for Gould Bass MPI Units and other NDT Units. All necessary parts and tools are prepared in advance, enabling emergency rebuilds if required.



Once rebuilds have started, they are typically completed within a two-day window and come backed by a two-year warranty. This service model helps facilities restore productivity with minimal downtime.



Replacements



Component replacement is not always straightforward, especially with legacy or customized systems. That is why Scientific Instruments offers an extensive range of compatible parts designed to work seamlessly with Gould Bass NDT Units and MPI Units. Here are just a few of the replacement parts they offer:



- 3‑phase rectifiers (10 KA)



- 3‑phase power modules for H‑710 & TAQ series



- SCR assemblies handling 6–10 kA output



- Digital ammeter shunt kits for precise current readings



- Shot timers and quick‑break testers (QB2, QB3)



- And more



Scientific Instruments also provides custom replacement parts upon request.



About Scientific Instruments

Scientific Instruments is a leading choice for repairs, rebuilds, and replacements for Gould Bass NDT Units and Gould Bass MPI Units. Whether a minor fix or a full-scale rebuild is required, their team delivers fast, dependable solutions. Visit scientificinstrumentsinc.com to request a service.