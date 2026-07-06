Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2026 --Scientific Instruments provides a wide range of nondestructive testing lamps for a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and more. Their lamp options, including hand units, overhead blacklights, and more, ensure that NDT is performed with maximum accuracy and reliability.



A leading provider of nondestructive testing lamps in the nation, Scientific Instruments offers a wide selection of lamp models. The wide range of nondestructive testing lamp models that Scientific Instruments provides includes:



- LED 250 Watt 365nm Overhead Blacklight - This model delivers a wide, uniform 365nm UV beam ideal for large-scale inspection areas, ensuring even illumination and consistent detection of surface flaws.

- LED 120 Watt 365nm Overhead Blacklight - The compact LED 120 Watt 365nm nondestructive testing lamp is an overhead solution that provides powerful UV-A coverage for medium-sized inspection zones, combining energy efficiency with consistent lighting.

- LED 365nm Hand Unit Small Size Blacklight Model SB-100F - This nondestructive testing lamp is designed for portability and precision, this small hand unit allows inspectors to reach tight or awkward spaces while maintaining high-intensity illumination.

- LB-100F-SI LED 365nm Blacklight Hand Unit Replacement for ZB-100F - A direct replacement for the ZB-100F, this lamp offers consistent UV output in a durable, ergonomic design to extend the life and performance of hand-held NDT inspections.

- LED 365nm Blacklight Bulb Replacement for Mercury Lamp - This lamp is a replacement for traditional mercury lamps, providing energy-efficient, flicker-free UV-A light for accurate, long-lasting NDT inspections.



About Scientific Instruments

Scientific Instruments provides a range of nondestructive testing lamp models, including hand units, black lights, and more. These lamps ensure that technicians across a wide range of industries have reliable, high-quality lighting to detect even the smallest defects with confidence and precision.



Each nondestructive testing lamp is designed for durability, consistent performance, and compliance with industry standards, giving inspection teams the tools they need to maintain safety, quality, and efficiency in every project. Visit scientificinstrumentsinc.com to learn more about each lamp model.