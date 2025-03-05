Scientific Instruments Specializes in Magnaflux Equipment Repair

Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2025 --Scientific Instruments has been an industry leader in non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment and accessories for mag particle NDT for years.



Their areas of expertise are manufacturing brand-new, 3-phase DC power packs up to 20,000 amps and rebuilding mag unit wet benches to one's requirements, ensuring they are in like-new condition with brand-new, contemporary electronics beneath the tank. They can also rebuild the mag unit for the customers at his their site.



Their accessory offering includes certification shunt kit ammeters, digital shot time meters, digital quick break meters, several types of digital replacement ammeters for existing mag units, and both overhead 120-watt LED overhead black lights, as well as LED blacklight hand units and replacement bulbs.



Through Magnaflux equipment repair, customers can upgrade their existing mag units to meet modern standards and improve efficiency. Additionally, they offer a wide range of accessories to enhance the functionality and performance of the equipment.



They can finish a unit in 4 wks or less depending on what is needed and if they have to buy a transformer or not. They carry 6 ft long and 10 ft long old frames ready to be built into any specs the customer requires. They make use of all brand-new gadgets.They paint and debone the apartment. They also repair the topside headstock and tailstock and tidy the tank.



They arrive at the client site carrying all the tools and components required to repair a Magnaflux wet bench, or power pack. They make use of all brand-new gadgets. Two years makes up the warranty. Usually, it takes two days to complete these jobs at the customer site.



The process is done in two days, and they can rebuild most kinds and brands of mag units that are ten years old or older at 40% less than a new Magnaflux unit.



Usually it takes two weeks to get all the tools and components available, but in an emergency they can typically be ready in a few days.



From routine maintenance to unexpected repairs, their technicians are equipped to handle any situation efficiently and effectively. With a focus on quality and cost savings, their team ensures that one's Magnaflux equipment is back up and running in no time.



About Scientific Instruments

Scientific Instruments is a trusted provider of repair services for Magnaflux units, with a commitment to quick turnaround times and affordable pricing. Their experienced technicians are dedicated to ensuring that customers receive top-notch service for all their equipment needs.