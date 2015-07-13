Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Scoliosis is a medical condition that results in an abnormal curvature of the spine. Patients who suffer from this medical condition can exhibit an uneven posture around the waist or shoulders. In more severe conditions, the rib cage might begin to protrude which can lead to further complications of chronic back pain, complications in breathing, and other health disorders. There are many different forms of scoliosis, some thought to be hereditary and others believed to be the result of certain degenerative disorders that come with age. Dr. Melamed offers a wide range of scoliosis surgery in Los Angeles, focusing on improving the patient's overall quality of life.



- Neuromuscular Scoliosis



This form of scoliosis is often seen in patients living with spina bifida, cerebral palsy, downs syndrome, and other irregularities of the spinal tissues.



- Degenerative Scoliosis



This medical condition can sometimes appear in older patients suffering from osteoporosis or arthritis. Degenerative Scoliosis can also result from simple accidents or injuries, too. It is also sometimes seen in patients who have undergone some other form of spinal surgery in the past.



- Idiopathic Scoliosis



This is perhaps the most common form of scoliosis, often first diagnosed in younger patients. The cause is most often thought to be hereditary, but the exact cause is yet undetermined.



When a patient is first diagnosed with a curvature of the spine, the disorder can instill a great sense of fear. But Dr. Melamed is quick to point out that spinal surgery is not always required to correct the condition. In many cases, the wearing of a back brace for a short period of time can correct the curvature very easily. For expert scoliosis surgery in Los Angeles, contact the offices of Dr. Hooman M Melamed for the best possible course of treatment.