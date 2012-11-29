Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2012 --Scootaround Inc. is introducing an expanded level of service in Orlando with the launch of a new Meet and Greet service for customers renting electric scooters (ECV), wheelchairs and powerchairs for their stay at Walt Disney World hotels and resorts.



"A significant number of our customers are traveling to Orlando and staying at Walt Disney World properties. We thought about what we could do to create an enhanced service and to better serve these customers. We came up with the idea of a meet and greet service." said Kerry Renaud, Scootaround's President and Chief Operating Officer.



"This really gives us the opportunity to connect with our customers, answer questions and address any concerns they may have. It also lets us personally meet our customers, and to thank them for choosing Scootaround. So far, the response from customers and Walt Disney World personnel has been outstanding," said Sue Kelly, Scootaround's Orlando location manager.



When a customer rents a scooter, wheelchair, or powerchair for delivery at Walt Disney World properties in Orlando, a Scootaround customer service representative will work with them to set up a specific delivery time. Upon delivery, a Scootaround representative will personally meet the customer, thank them for their order, and give them a quick tutorial of the equipment. When the rental is over, a Scootaround representative will again meet the customer to pick up the equipment.