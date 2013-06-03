Scorpion Window Film Acquires American Solar Kontrol LLC

Cloverdale, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2013 --Scorpion Window Film, a provider of automotive and architectural reflective window film and window tint film, has officially acquired all the assets of American Solar Kontrol (ASK), including trademarks and naming rights. There are no plans to shut down the American Solar Kontrol (ASK) warehouse plant in Nixa, MO, hence, all principal employees have been retained.



American Solar Kontrol has been one of the leading reflective window film suppliers to Scorpion Window Film. This acquisition will help Scorpion Window Film take their sales in the automotive and architectural industry to an even higher level as they now have the capability to accommodate an even larger client base. Scorpion’s knowledge and experience in marketing and accurate financial management will also ensure continued success.



Scorpion Window Film strives to supply its customers with state-of-the-art window tint film products. It is family-owned and has been in the industry since 1996. They offer a series of window film products which include Sahara, Predator, Venom, King and Shield. Each series of reflective window film products includes different levels of optical clarity, UV rejection, and film type. These high quality products are causing a stir in the market, prompting a huge number of people to switch to Scorpion for their reflective and non-reflective window film needs.



About Scorpion Window Film

Within the last two years, Scorpion has experienced a massive growth rate of 212%. Possessing American Solar Kontrol is a crucial step in maintaining the impressive trajectory that the company has been experiencing within such a short period of time. Scorpion’s policy is to ensure that they provide a better product with each passing day as well as exemplary customer service.



For more information on the business, visit http://www.scorpionwindowfilm.com



Their team members are always available and ready to answer to your questions. Submit your reflective window film and window tint film inquiries to:



Scorpion Window Film

6184 S US HWY 231

Cloverdale, IN 46120



Phone: 765.653.1736 or 800.483.9087

Fax: 765.653.7175

Email: info@scorpionwindowfilm.com