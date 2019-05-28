Scott Edelman Continues to Be an Advocate for His Clients

Yardley, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2019 --Scott Edelman Renews Membership with the Financial Services Institute FSI Advocates for Main Street Americans' Access to Objective, Affordable Financial Advice



Local financial advisor Scott Edelman of Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc. today announced he has renewed membership with the Financial Services Institute (FSI) in Washington, D.C. FSI advocates for Main Street Americans' access to objective, affordable financial advice, delivered by a growing network of over 37,000 independent financial advisor members.



"I am proud to renew my membership with FSI, an organization that works hard every day, to protect my clients' access to quality financial advice," said Scott. "FSI helps educate elected officials and regulators on what Americans need from financial advisors and how the industry works with clients to secure their financial futures. They also help ensure that I can continue to offer my clients the advice they need."



"We are very pleased to have Scott renew his membership," said FSI President & CEO Dale E. Brown. "Our advocacy is only as effective as our engaged members. And conscientious advisors like Scott help bring real-life experience to our efforts. We plan to continue to work closely with Scott as we advocate for independent financial advisors and the hard-working clients they serve."



Scott's practice helps individuals and business reach their financial destinations by helping to identify their goals and creating a roadmap to reach them. From investment and insurance solutions to employee benefits strategies, Scott and the team at Edelman Wealth Management Group has you covered. He has been an advisor for 23 years and is affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates. Scott is also active in Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) as a life member and where he holds Top of the Table status. In addition, he is on the Advisory Board and the Office Efficiency Task Force for MDRT. Scott is also a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), where he has won industry awards for 21 consecutive years.



Scott is active in his local community and is a member of the Bucks County Estate Planning Council, the Newtown Business Association and with charities, where he sits on several boards.



Scott is a member of the Signator Hall of Fame and led his Firm as a finalist for Practice of the Year for four consecutive years and was named the 2018 Practice of the Year winner.



A natural teacher and mentor, Scott is a member of Strategic Coach, an entrepreneur business coaching program. He is a regular speaker at conferences and is a thought leader in the industry.



More information on Scott and Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc. can be found at www.edelmanwealthmanagement.com 1000 Floral Vale Blvd, Suite 150 Yardley, PA 19067 215-579-5601



About the Financial Services Institute (FSI)

The Financial Services Institute (FSI) is the only organization advocating solely on behalf of independent financial advisors and independent financial services firms. Since 2004, through advocacy, education and public awareness, FSI has successfully promoted a more responsible regulatory environment for more than 100 independent financial services firm members and their 160,000+ affiliated financial advisors – which comprise over 60% of all producing registered representatives. We effect change through involvement in FINRA governance as well as constructive engagement in the regulatory and legislative processes, working to create a healthier regulatory environment for our members so they can provide affordable, objective advice to hard-working Main Street Americans. For more information, please visit financialservices.org.