Scott Tucker Hosts Primal Cookout with Our Family Fun Night

"Health is always a priority when it comes to families, and we keep that in mind when choosing events for our readers," says Selma Vont of Our Family Fun Night. "The Primal Cookout at Tucker's farm embodies just that philosophy with all food either from on site or neighboring farms. This should set some parents at ease with the junk food normally available at family friendly events."



Games and raffles will be held throughout the day as well as live music from several local bands. Families are encouraged to register for both the event and any games at Our Family Fun Night to guarantee availability. Scott Tucker's Primal Cookout will be held the first Saturday in October from 10am through 9pm.



"This cookout is primal because it gets us back to basics: good veggies, healthy meats, and family togetherness," says Tucker.



Our Family Fun Night will cover the event live. The blog will also host a photo booth, face painting, and several "healthy kids" workshops.



Scott Tucker has been a family farmer since the age of 14. He currently specializes in organic produce and pasture raised beef and chicken. He resides in Raleigh, North Carolina with his wife and three children.



Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming increasingly difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.