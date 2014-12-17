Interior Designer Scott Tucker Will Be Featured on Home and Recreation's Intimate Interview Series

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2014 --Home and Recreation, a family-friendly entertainment website, will feature designer Scott Tucker in the latest edition of their Intimate Interview series. Tucker has been very active over the past year, and his latest project brings together his passion for design, hair, and people.



"By offering our readers a behind the scenes look at real people doing important jobs we give them something they can truly relate to," says John Regan of Home and Recreation. "These are all people you could meet on the street and one of our main goals is to push the idea that regular people do extraordinary things, and it happens every day."



Tucker has been in the design field for more than 17 years, working with architects, builders, and fellow interior designers to create inspiring spaces for local businesses and residences. His work with Renew Hair Salon was his first encounter with designing a functional yet fun a hair salon.



"I'm glad I could offer a sneak peek into the daily life of an interior designer," says Tucker. "This particular job was so unique – breathing a funky new life into an old salon. I think my passion really comes through in the story."



Home and Recreation will feature an interview with Tucker, the salon's owner, and several customers who have been patronizing Renew since the early 2000s. The site will also run weekly updates and share behind the scenes renovation photos as the project progresses.



Renew Hair Salon will be completely renovated in mid-2015 by Tucker and his team. Home and Recreation hopes to send a member of the team on location during the actual remodeling process to be included with a follow up interview after completion of the job.



Scott Tucker is a fully-licensed freelance designer working out of the greater Philadelphia area. He lives with his wife Joann who is also a member of his design team.



By Irvin Robbins



About Home and Recreation

Home and Recreation is a web portal that turns the nuts and bolts everyday living into relatable features. From home remodeling to outdoor landscaping to setting up a new game room in the basement, Home and Recreation is the source for your home and lifestyle needs.