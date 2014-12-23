Fitness Life Stories Features Amputee Runner Scott Tucker

Encino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2014 --Fitness Life Stories, a website featuring inspiring fitness tales from around the globe, focuses on Scott Tucker in the site's most recent article. Tucker, a marathon runner, has overcome many physical challenges from his combat injuries in order to return to peak health.



"When I saw Scott leading the pack at the Long Beach marathon, I was floored," said Chris Harwicke, writer for Fitness Life Stories. "I knew I had to hear about this guy's story. And once we talked, I knew everyone had to hear his story."



Scott Tucker, who lost both of his legs below the knee after a roadside attack in Afghanistan, was an avid runner before his injury in 2004. Tucker participated in marathons, and was the captain of his high school track team. His former love of running inspired him to return to the sport, no matter how much work it would take.



"I had my moments of doubt," said Tucker, who was fitted for specialized running prostheses called blades a year after his return from overseas. "But as soon as I actually learned how to run in blades, I knew that if I trained hard, I would be as fast as I was before."



Fitness Life Stories will feature a video interview with Tucker, as well as a slide show detailing his recovery and training timeline. Tucker will also participate in a live question and answer session for readers.



Tucker hopes that sharing his story will inspire others to train, run, and compete. Over the past decade, the runner has participated in 12 marathons, and appears at schools and events to tell his story.



"Never let your circumstances hinder you," said Tucker. "Whether it's a disability, low self-esteem, or a humble background. That's what I tell the kids and the adults who I speak for. It's not about what you can't do – it's about what you're willing to do to make yourself fit."



By Rolando Riley



