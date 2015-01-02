Never Be Bored and Scott Tucker Host Stargazing Night

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2015 --Never Be Bored and Scott Tucker have joined together for a stargazing class starting in mid October. Classes will cover star mapping, basic telescope operation, and constellation identification.



"Astronomy is something that anyone can do proficiently with a little time and effort," says Gregory Little, project director at Never Be Bored. "I have never seen Tucker unable to answer a question, so I think we teamed up with the right guy."



Stargazing night is the newest of several collaborative efforts put forth by Never Be Bored in their attempts to connect more with the local community. If turnout is good Little says they will offer more in-depth material in future classes.



"I'm really enthusiastic about the stars," says Scott Tucker. "I can't remember the last time I missed a clear night with my telescope, and to be able to share my knowledge and passion with others is a wonderful opportunity."



Registration for stargazing night is free and can be found on the Never Be Bored site as well as class times, locations, and cancellations. Classes will be held at Jacobson Park beginning January 7th.



By Ethel Ross



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a college physics professor and amateur astronomer. He currently teaches part time on a rotating schedule with several other professors. When not teaching he is volunteering part time at the public observatory.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is designed to keep you active in life while simultaneously giving you many choices on the activity itself. We feature local artists, businesses, and entrepreneurs, doing things that are inspiring as well as easy to take part in if not already involved. Many of our feature articles were suggested by readers and some have even been written by them, so all ideas are welcome. If you're looking for something worthwhile to do or have too much free time on your hands, come on by and we will fill that gap.