Scott Tucker & Creative and Clever Release Interactive Audiobook

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Creativite and Clever will feature author Scott Tucker in an upcoming article. The article will be the latest in the 'Audiophiles' series focused on all things sound related.



"Tucker's latest interactive audiobook features loads of options that we have never seen before, and that's saying something," says Hermanne Cutley, senior editor at Creative and Clever. "It fits right in with our series and our readers have already been active on the forum about it."



The book is read by Tucker himself, making it as accurate a narration as possible. Much like a traditional ebook, there will be clickable links or if users devices are capable, speech recognition to choose storyline options.



Tucker hopes most automobiles and devices will be equipped to handle the hands off, speech options in the near future.



Cutley continues, "Tucker's writing ability alone is top notch, but his ability to weave novel and potentially revolutionary technology into that takes it to another level. He has us interested, and our readers will expect more I'm sure."



Tucker's latest audiobook entitled, "Sway Low" will be available in several formats later this year. Details to be found on the Creative and Clever Site.



By Bryan Francis



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an established writer in the fantasy and science fiction genres. He has published several dozen books and short stories over his career as well as given lectures, critical essays, and book tours. He resides in Long Beach, CA with his wife Rhonda.



About Creative and Clever

Creative and Clever is a site started by Shirley Simmons and her husband when they realized all the other similar sites didn't do it for them. This is a site aimed at people that love new products that bring a little bit more to the table than the rest. By keeping a very organized site, it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for, whether it be the latest in appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. With a freshly added comments section now teeming with thoughts and ideas from an ever growing readership, this is the last stop in your search for creative and clever.