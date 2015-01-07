Upcoming Children's Album by Scott Tucker and Music Lover's Blog Features Songs by Kids for Kids

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2015 --The upcoming article from the Music Lovers Blog site features Scott Tucker's latest release, "Kids Squared." Tucker speaks about how the project came to be and shares some commentary on selected tracks.



"Tucker is well known among our readership," says Bill Gregory of Music Lovers Blog. "This latest album really pushes the boundaries of children's music in new ways. Letting the kids actually get involved in the lyrics and music, not just singing along is something we haven't seen before."



The new album has over half of the material written by kids from ages three through ten. Tucker used a combination of family, friends, and online interactions to complete the project, making it his most collaborative album to date.



"It was surprisingly easy to write," says Tucker. "The kids really took to being so involved right off the bat. It was kind of amazing how quickly even the younger ones, who have little understanding of music theory and rhyme schemes, were coming up with ideas that were really strong both musically and lyrically."



The new album, 'Kids Squared" will be available digital, cd and vinyl forms later this year. To listen to tracks from the album and find more details about Tucker's shows and projects visit Music Lovers Blog.



Scott Tucker is an established musician specializing in children's and acoustic folk music. He has released seven albums over his 25 year career, touring across the US several times both as a solo artist and with backing bands. Tucker currently lives in Sarasota, Florida with his wife Lydia and two dogs, Samson and Goliath.



