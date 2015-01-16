Scott Tucker and Never Be Bored Tree Finder App

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Never Be Bored talks with Scott Tucker later this month for their upcoming Spring Features series. The article scheduled for this spring will include an in-depth interview with Tucker covering a preview of his new App and details on his upcoming tree identification class.



"Scott Tucker's new App is something we've all been having fun with here in the office," says Bob Nickson of Never Be Bored. "It has a range of difficulty levels making it usable for beginners and more the more experienced. What really impressed me were the real pictures and videos. There was no chance of mistaking what you were looking at which happens often with drawings."



The tree identification class will cover general tree types, leaf anatomy, and scavenger hunt. All students will receive a small pamphlet outlining the most popular trees in the area as well as a discount for Tucker's 'Tree Finder' App.



The app is for ages three and up, featuring up to 12 difficulty levels that can be adjusted manually or automatically based on progress. Tucker says this gives users a much easier transition to more difficult material than the current three level template.



"I have been studying botany off and on for the past 22 years," says Scott Tucker. "I just love it and am very excited to be sharing my knowledge and passion through this course and App. I have several more ideas for classes and App add-ons so if the interest is there, more will be coming in the near future."



Scott Tucker's tree identification class is scheduled for March 18th. It will be held at Long Branch Wildflower Preserve from 10am-1pm. All ages are welcome. Registration is required and available at the Never Be Bored site as well as the nature preserve.



By Leandro McCarthy



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is designed to keep you active in life while simultaneously giving you many choices on the activity itself. We feature local artists, businesses, and entrepreneurs, doing things that are inspiring as well as easy to take part in if not already involved. Many of our feature articles were suggested by readers and some have even been written by them, so all ideas are welcome. If you're looking for something worthwhile to do or have too much free time on your hands, come on by and we will fill that gap.