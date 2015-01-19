Scott Tucker Reviews New War Themed Game for Fun Games Blog

Portland, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Fun Games Blog will spotlight a special guest review of Lifeline's latest first person shooter, "Half Crescent," by former US Marine Scott Tucker. Tucker will take readers through the game, comparing it to actual military campaigns.



"We have worked with many people in the past in our goal to provide the best and most accurate information in our reviews," says Jane Holly, senior editor of Fun Games Blog. "But Scott Tucker is one of the most informative one we've brought in for consultation. He was the perfect person to play "Half Crescent" and tell our readers exactly what it's like to be at war."



A soldier in the US Marine Corps, Tucker has first-hand knowledge concerning the sphere of war and the preparation for it. He has been stationed in Germany, Afghanistan, and Guam all in active duty. Now retired, he does consultations for several independent firms and security teams focusing on the safest practical solutions to potentially dangerous situations.



"There are a lot of problems with most of the military computer games out there today," Tucker says. "The graphics are getting disturbingly realistic, but the actual game play is far from it. When you can get shot more than three times and keep right on running, there is a message that is being sent to the player at a fundamental level. So while gamers think things are getting more realistic, the gap between game and reality is growing."



Tucker will play an advanced copy of "Half Crescent," which will be available in April for both Xbox and computer use. The blog will showcase Tucker's gameplay along with his review.



"Scott Tucker brings a whole new take on traditional game reviews," says Holly. "If he enjoys it as much as we did, I'm sure he'll be back to review the next big war game that gets released."



By Lorenzo Wood



