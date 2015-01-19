Stay at Home Dad Scott Tucker Unveils New Clothing Line

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --One of the leading fashion websites, A Shoe In Fashion, will feature amateur designer Scott Tucker and his debut clothing line. The line will focus on fun yet sustainable shirts for boys and girls under age 13.



"Our readership is very interested in hearing about new projects from smaller artists and designers," says George Collins of A Shoe In Fashion. "When we feature someone like Scott Tucker, the fashion industry becomes a little more real and tangible for everyday people. One of our goals is to make fashion more available and show that it isn't only about the established artists."



Scott Tucker, an IT expert who has been a stay at home dad for the last six years, was inspired to work with children's clothing after spending time with his youngest daughter Alyssa.



"It just popped into my head as I was working on an old Dell laptop," says Tucker. "She had drawn some pictures earlier that just showed up in my head on a shirt. I thought that it wouldn't look half bad and started researching it from there. George [from A Shoe In Fashion] has been a big help not only in building up interest, but also giving key advice that I would have never even thought of."



Tucker's own child is not the only one involved in this project. After a few test shirts were printed up, word traveled fast around the community and soon his mailbox was being flooded with artwork from neighborhood kids and parents. He plans on including as much as possible and has plans for another line in the future.



The blog will feature a sneak peek at Tucker's T-shirt line, a video interview, and a backstage look at Tucker's studio.



By Genevieve Mcbride



