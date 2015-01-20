Scott Tucker Schedules Winter Mountain Climbing Tour

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --The health and fitness website Fitness Life Stories will focus mountain climber Scott Tucker and his latest project. Expected to debut in February, the site will share exclusive photos and interview footage.



"The Fitness Life Stories team has been following Tucker for a good while now, so when news of his new Denali summit hit us we were on the phones immediately," said writer Dale Anderssen. "Several of us in the office are avid climbers that have been to most of the rock climbing parks on his schedule so this story is very exciting for us on multiple levels."



Tucker plans on leaving in late January to help acclimate to the harsh climate. He will spend at least two weeks at each site before moving on. These practice climbs are all in preparation for a future trip to Denali in 2016.



"I've been wanting to do this trip for a long time now," says Tucker. "It's been on my wish list since I started climbing in my teens so it's really important for me to be as prepared as I can possibly be. Whether I make it to the top or not, I want to make sure I did everything I could to get there."



Fitness Life Stories will be following Tucker's progress the entire year, all the way until the Denali summit. Photos and video from all climbing sessions will be posted exclusively on the site with live feeds available at designated times.



By Gary K. Barr



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an amateur mountain climber holding several records in the amateur climbing division for both indoor and outdoor events in the United States. He currently resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his wife and daughter.