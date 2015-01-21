Scott Tucker Opens Innovative Hair Salon

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --Lifestyle and fashion blog, A Shoe In Fashion, will feature hair stylist Scott Tucker. Tucker's grand opening for his new hair salon, 'Stylinz' is scheduled for later this year. The 5,000 square foot salon will be home of the newest products and techniques in the hair styling field.



"I have been studying this field my entire life," says Tucker. "This opening will mark the culmination of 17 years of experience and I'm very confident it will show."



The space is located on 12th and Griffith across from the Thompson Center. It will employ six stylists and assistants in addition to Tucker. 'Stylinz' will have several of the newest gadgets in the hair styling market.



"Scott Tucker has been a mentor to me for many years," says Susan Fellows, long time employee and assistant to Tucker. "The combination of his skills and the budget he's working with is something that the fashion world will not soon forget. I'm just incredibly grateful that I'm a part of it."



The salon is in a high traffic area, right across from the library used by two local colleges. Tucker says that location is usually half the battle and he couldn't ask for a better spot.



Scott Tucker also plans to open additional spaces in the coming years, offering some of his employees to their own salons and management positions.



'Stylinz' is scheduled to open in in May.



By Michael J. Luellen



About Scott Tucker

Established barber and hair stylist Scott Tucker has been working in the cosmetology field for more than 20 years. He has a degree in from Chadwick Beauty School and has dozens of supplementary classes added to his schedule each year. Over his career he has opened two salons, worked as a stylist for several well-known celebrities, and mentored students at local beauty schools.



