Scott Tucker Opens New Music Space for DJs

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2015 --Music Lovers Blog, a web portal for music enthusiasts and industry insiders, will feature DJ Scott Tucker and his new space 'EDM Inc.' The location, once completed in June, will feature over 5000 square feet of listening booths, turntables, and performance space.



"This new space will be the next step in electronic music," says Bill Briton, project head of Music Lovers Blog. "To give these artists a place to work together and learn each other's tools and tricks face to face is an invaluable service Tucker is providing."



Tucker has a great interest in encouraging electronic music lovers and producers to take steps to collaborate in real life, as opposed to solely over the internet. So far, no other space like "EDM Inc." yet exists.



"The tech is at a level where physical contact is no longer needed," says Tucker. "This is a godsend when working with another artist on the other side of the world, but it neglects the whole foundation of music: community and people."



Tucker will also be offering free music classes taught by himself and other volunteers.



'EDM Inc.' opens to the public later this year. Music Lovers Blog will have exclusive photos of the space as it is designed, interviews with both Tucker and other EDM lovers, and post some of the creations that come out of 'EDM Inc.' after its launch in June.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker has been a big name in the electronic dance music scene for more than 12 years. He started out as a DJ, doing weddings and small parties and quickly moved on to larger venues including dance clubs and raves. Tucker has performed across the US as well as participating in several small tours overseas. He currently resides in New York City.



By Richard Engel



About Music Lovers Blog

Music Lovers Blog is a site for all those with an interest in music and all its facets. With topics ranging from latest releases, artist info, and technology corner, the comments are constantly coming in from readers all over the world. The site also has a forum for users to exchange ideas about music genres and the music industry itself.