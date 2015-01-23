Scott Tucker Supports Paxton Charity Auction

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --The Paxton Charity Group will be hosting its third annual dinner this year. Never Be Bored will host registration and exclusive information about the event. Entertainment by local artists will include dance performances and live comedy.



"It's people like Scott Tucker that help keep this event alive," says Bridgette Maxwell, project organizer of the Paxton Group. "We can only do this with the support of donations, all going to the local entertainers or chosen charity."



Tucker has supported the group for all three of their auctions. Tucker has given at least three percent of all his personal profits to charity each year, pledging a large amount to the Paxton Group. He says he will continue to give as long as they continue to help.



"I have more than most," says Tucker. "And it only seems right to give back to those who could use it. The Paxton Group has a tendency to actually sit down and try to solve problems. Rather than just throwing money at them, they will try to help others help themselves."



The third annual Paxton Group Auction takes place early this spring. Never Be Bored will publish details, as well as exclusive photos of the event, as part of their "April Charity Events Round Up."



By Arthur A. Williams



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is a site that features inspiring activities from local artists, scholars, businesses, and entrepreneurs that are open to the public to join and take part in. The blog publishes an events calendar and covers a wide variety of interests.



About Scott Tucker

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Scott Tucker has been involved in charity work of one form or another since his start in the business world more than 25 years ago. Starting in software design he quickly moved from a large company to working independently, becoming largely successful selling apps to well-known corporations. Tucker lives in San Antonio, CA with his wife Jillian and son, Adam.