Inventor Scott Tucker Announces New Remote Control Insect Line

Independent inventor and entrepreneur Scott Tucker has recently announced his latest product, 'Crawling Creations.' Featuring programmable parts and multiple levels of difficulty, the toy line will appeal to a range of children.



Creative and Clever will receive a group of prototypes to experiment with in February, and document the process online for their readers. The blog is expected to post not only a slideshow of photos, but also videos of the toys in action and an interview with inventor Scott Tucker.



"We are so thrilled to be the first ones to test these little robots," says June Arlo, editor for Creative and Clever. "A lot of us have kids of our own, and want to give them the best educational toys out there. I'm definitely going to take one home to show to my son."



Designed for ages five and up, the remote controlled insect toys come in seven varieties and each have a dozen levels of difficulty. This enables children and parents to pick the level right for them, making it just hard enough to learn while playing. The toys incorporate everything from the electronics education to accurate insect anatomy.



'Crawling Creations,' the latest product from Scott Tucker, will be available later this year in all toy and hobby outlets. Look for additional varieties and add-ons in the near future.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker has been working with insects since high school, where he was head of the bug and insect club. He is now a product designer, amateur inventor, and father living and working in Norman, Oklahoma.



About Creative and Clever

Creative and Clever highlights stories and information about creative and clever people from across the globe. Creative and Clever also features and reviews interesting new products, from appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. If it's new and clever, you'll find it here.