Scott Tucker Opens New Indoor Children's Playground

The site keeping families together through play, Our Family Fun Night, is starting a new article series entitled, 'The Kids Reel.' The first piece of the series will focus on Scott Tucker's new indoor playground called 'Kidz Place.'



"Tucker's new playground is really something new," says Hannah Thompson, senior editor of Our Family Fun Night. "Not only does it have all of the latest equipment and adhere to safety regulations, he has incorporated a ton of educational material not regularly found in kids playgrounds, so the children can learn through play."



'Kidz Place' will feature over 10,000 square feet of play area. The playground will be broken up into sections based on educational themes including sensory play, music, language, and math. Tucker hopes to get kids active and engaged both physically and mentally.



"This has been a long term project that is finally coming to fruition," says Tucker. "It's always been my dream to serve children and help them learn in a way they can really understand and love."



Parents will also have the option of being engaged with a series of classes available to adults. They will cover all aspects of development concerning the younger child both physical and educational.



Tucker's playground entitled 'Kidz Place' will open to the public early this spring. Our Family Fun Night will host a preview article in February.



By Beverly D. Audet



Scott Tucker is an independent designer and father of three. He has designed and produced playground equipment and structures for the past seven years. He currently resides in Boston, MA with his wife, Gloria and three daughters.



Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming ever more difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie, or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for non-digital entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.