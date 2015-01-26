Scott Tucker Releases New Instrument Case

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --The upcoming article from Gadgets Made Simple will feature Scott Tucker and his new instrument case that also functions as a small stool. The 'Sit and Go' will be available to the public later this year.



"The 'Sit and Go' has the potential to help a lot of performers," says Will Thompson of Gadgets Made Simple. "Tucker has come up with something so simple, and at the same time, people will wonder how they ever went without it. This will be the ideal case for the street busker and living room jammers alike."



The case will be made available for guitar and bass to start, with more varieties to come upon good reception. Using a strong plastic polymer that is strong enough to hold 500 pounds, the 'Sit and Go' will be able to support almost anyone.



"I've tried to give musicians and performers a better option when it comes to travel and playing on the go," says Tucker. "The seat is fully adjustable and can accommodate almost anyone. We are working on additional perks such as a small cushion as well."



The 'Sit and Go' guitar case and stool hits the shelves later this year. It will be available in all major music outlets and shipped to order for any other locations. Gadgets Made Simple will feature the gadget this February.



By Doris C. Fernandez



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an independent inventor and musician involved in both fields for the past 20 years. He has released dozens of products over his career. His music career has been equally productive. Scott Tucker has toured throughout the United States, playing as both a session musician as well as leading his own band. Tucker has released five albums. He currently lives in Raleigh, NC with his wife Julia and son Darren.



About Gadgets Made Simple

Gadgets Made Simple is a site designed to help filter and organize all the new gadgets and gizmos hitting the shelves every day. Reviews are posted daily about products that are soon to be released on the market. Giveaways, how-to articles, and interviews with product designers are also featured weekly.