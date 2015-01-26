Scott Tucker Will Share Traditional Native American Basket Weaving at Lockridge Cultural Fair

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Everything Entertaining will be covering the fourth annual cultural fair hosted by The Lockridge Group this May. Their upcoming article features Scott Tucker, an artist trained in traditional Native American culture.



"Scott Tucker has given us a glimpse into something special," says Kelly Hewlitt, senior editor of Everything Entertaining. "The handle he has on the Native American way of life, both present and past, is impressive alone. But the way he can fuse that together in his art is really something awe inspiring."



Tucker has been involved in the cultural fair since its start three years ago, always offering something for the fair-goers to take part in. Everything Entertaining and Tucker will host a hands on lesson in traditional basket weaving as a preview for what is planned.



"It takes practice, but anyone can do that," says Scott Tucker. "There is also a level of knowledge and awareness that needs to be synthesized, and that is a little more difficult to teach and explain."



This year's fair will be held at Palmer Square in May and will last for a week. Everything Entertaining will have coverage of the event, including video, photos, and interviews with contributors.



By Judith N. Guy



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is owner and operator of Traditional Spirit, a small art studio specializing in Native American and Mexican art and artists. He has displayed his work in several shows around the West Coast, teaches art classes at the college level, and offers private classes on demand. He currently resides in Sacramento, California with his family.



About Everything Entertaining

Everything Entertaining is a website devoted to all kinds of entertainment, from art and film to music and family events. Using a regularly updated content calendar they are able to highlight local and larger events of all types.