Watchmaker Scott Tucker Offers Classes at Store Re-Opening

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --In an upcoming article from Never Be Bored, watchmaker Scott Tucker is interviewed about his store re-opening and new watch repair classes that will begin this spring. Never Be Bored will offer online registration for Tucker's classes.



"This will be the first time we have seen this kind of class made available to the public," says Herman Tiply, writer and editor at Never Be Bored. "A hands-on lesson from a veteran watchmaker is something most hobbyists are not exposed to."



Tucker's classes will instill some understanding of the intricacies involved in everyday clocks and watches. Eight students can take the hour long classes at each time.



"I think this can be really useful to many people, and it's knowledge that is disappearing as we make our way into the future," says Tucker. "A lot of this information is usually only available to people studying to be watchmakers and I don't think that's the best way to share knowledge."



Tucker's store re-opens in early spring with classes starting soon after. Information about the classes, as well as a feature on Scott Tucker, will be hosted on Never Be Bored.



By Dora W. Laine



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an established watchmaker and store owner with more than 20 years in the business. Tucker had worked for several large watch manufacturers over his career before deciding to open his own store. Tucker's shop, 'Time Away,' is located in Chicago, IL where he resides with his wife Amanda.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is a site that features inspiring activities from local artists, scholars, businesses, and entrepreneurs that are open to the public to join and take part in. The blog publishes an events calendar and covers a wide variety of interests.