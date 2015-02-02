Scott Tucker to Swim the Tennessee River for Autism Awareness

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --Fitness Life Stories will feature swim instructor Scott Tucker in an upcoming article. Tucker announced earlier this week that he will be swimming a 10 mile stretch of the Tennessee River for the group Autism Aware, which raises funds for autism research. This is the first time Tucker will be working with the group.



"We were so relieved when Scott agreed to join on with us for this year's fundraiser," says Jean Blakewood of Autism Aware. "He's already been working for the cause as an individual, because he has a niece on the autism scale. The group knows that Scott Tucker's popularity will help spread awareness, and will motivate a lot more people to donate."



Scott Tucker has been actively working in the community for autism awareness for the past three years, an issue he cares deeply about. The swim will be covered by local news along with Tucker's own team who will be making an uncut video.



"I have always been involved in philanthropy," says Tucker. "I was taught at a young age to always be aware of your own good fortune and to always find ways to pass it forward. These swims are always the most satisfying to me. Even when I break a personal record, or win a competition, it's still only about me. With the charity work, I can still do my best and break a record while also giving back."



Tucker's charity swim is scheduled for late spring and will be one of several he will take part in this year. For more information on Scott Tucker's schedule and how to donate, readers may visit Fitness Life Stories.



By Betty C. Chamberlain



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is swimming instructor and former competitive swimmer at the collegiate level and currently lives in Knoxville, TN. He has been a teacher at the local middle and high schools for the past seven years, while also holding private lessons for members of the community. He has donated hundreds of hours to the community and local charities.



About Fitness Life Stories

