Scott Tucker Announced as Costume Designer for Upcoming Play

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --A Shoe in Fashion, the premiere online destination for fashion news, will talk to costume designer Scott Tucker about his latest work with The York Playhouse. Tucker will be designing all costumes for their upcoming production, the name of which has yet to be made public.



"This upcoming production will really be something to see," says Georgia Reeves, senior editor of A Shoe in Fashion. "Tucker has been on the top of his game in recent years, so it is always exciting to see what he comes up with next. He has worked with the playhouse before and that usually means something very different will come out the second time."



The production will incorporate a new special effect based on costume and light interplay. It will be the first time Scott Tucker has tried it in such a large space, but the designer feels confident it can and will be done.



"It is not an easy task - everything needs to come together perfectly both design and timing-wise for the effect to work," say Scott Tucker. "It is hard and risky, but anything worth doing is. We are going to wow these audiences."



Tucker gave A Shoe in Fashion a small demonstration earlier in the week that will be included in their upcoming article. The production is scheduled to be completed in early March with first shows starting soon after.



By Marian Dantes



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a costume designer with more than 15 years of experience in the field. He has worked with several major theatre groups and dozens of independent productions. Tucker specializes in surreal animal costumes, but has designed for almost every setting and environment. Tucker currently resides with his wife, Rhonda, in Los Angeles, CA.



About A Shoe In Fashion

A Shoe In Fashion is a premier fashion website that delivers news on the latest styles and crazes in the industry. The site features a fashion blog which shares the latest updates about everything fashion, from shoes and clothing to accessories and industry news.