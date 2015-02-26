Scott Tucker Announces New Our Family Fun Night Kids Storytelling Workshop

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --The site aimed at keeping families learning together, Our Family Fun Night, is featuring master storyteller Scott Tucker in their upcoming article. Tucker is hosting a brand new class aimed at children interested in the field.



"This workshop is one of the very few we have seen aimed at children," says Nora Higgins of Our Family Fun Night. "Tucker has become a very prominent figure in the field and to pass this on to interested youth is a huge help to them. We will also have a corespondent at the first class for live coverage of the event."



Tucker will be performing several original pieces at the workshop as well as many standard classics. He will be using a variety of lessons and techniques and each child will come away from the class able to perform at least one common story by heart.



"I want this class to be about the art of storytelling, not so much about the deep technical aspects that these kids will learn in time," says Tucker. "Anyone who continues on this path will learn what they need to fill in the gaps. The most important thing is to build a strong foundation to climb on."



Tucker's storytelling workshop will start next month and take place over two weeks. More details and registration to be found and Our Family Fun Night.



About Scott Tucker

Scot Tucker is a professional storyteller with more than 20 years experience in the field. He has performed all around the world, receiving dozens of awards and nominations for his work. Tucker specializes in eastern folklore, but has performed pieces from almost every country in the world as well as several of his own pieces. He currently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico with his wife Gloria and two dogs, Nina and Peterson.



About Our Family Fun Night

Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming ever more difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie, or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.