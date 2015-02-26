Scott Tucker Introduces New Home Lighting System

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --The site keeping visitors aware of anything and everything new and clever in the marketplace, Creative and Clever is featuring Scott Tucker in their upcoming article. His new home lighting system, entitled 'Enlighten' , will include voice activation, smart program ability, and both indoor and outdoor capabilities.



"We have been in this business for a long time," says Jennifer Long, senior editor of Creative and Clever. "And this is honestly one of the most innovative products we have seen in a long time. Tucker's ability to make advanced technology available to the public is shown at it's full strength with this one."



'Enlighten' will feature a fully programmable traditional display with added capabilities for smart phones and computer control. This enables users to control the system regardless of location. In a similar fashion the system can integrate GPS, implementing users pre-programmed settings when at a certain location.



"We wanted to make things more advanced, but also easier for people," says Tucker. "I think we have achieved that nicely, and the team at Creative and Clever gave us the final tweaks we needed by testing out the prototype. Hopefully we will be ready for a follow up sometime next year."



Long says that the product is the most user friendly system they have ever used, also nothing the quick setup time.



"We have been using the system in the office for the past several weeks and it is truly seamless," says Long. "It's voice activation and recognition are the best we've seen. None of us have had to repeat or re-articulate anything. A few of us are getting the system for our homes."



'Enlighten' hits the market early next month with pre-orders available now.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an entrepreneur based out of Los Angeles, CA. He has created dozens of products over his more than 12 year career, selling several to major companies. Tucker is currently working with several interests overseas to expand his clientele.



