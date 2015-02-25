Scott Tucker Hosts Trivia Night at Benny's Bowling Alley

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --The site designed to be one step ahead of the pack with activity in hand, Fun Games Blog, is putting the spotlight on trivia night with Scott Tucker this month. The event will be held at Benny's Bowling Alley twice a month with prizes details to be announced.



"This is an event for the whole family, and that doesn't mean it skimps on fun," says Bill Weaver of Fun Games Blog. "We have sat down with the Tucker and can guarantee that this will be a great time for kids and parents alike."



The event will be broken up by age group so that all participants will be playing on the same level. Children younger than five are encouraged to stay with an older sibling or parents for the night. Topics will be chosen by both the organizers and players as the weeks progress. Teams can be organized ahead of time or made on the first night during the meet and greet.



"We just want to initiate some more person to person connections in the community," says Tucker. "This gives families a chance to not only do that, but not have to worry about getting a sitter or finding the time elsewhere in their already flooded schedules." Tucker says he will stay on with the event as long as they will have him.



Registration for trivia night can be filled out at Benny's Bowling Alley or online at Fun Games Blog. The event begins at the end of next month.



About Scott Tucker

Scot Tucker is the owner and operator of Tucker's Pizza Plaza, a restaurant in business for it's sixth year. He has also been involved with dozens of charity and community events, keeping abreast of the needs of the immediate public. He plans on expanding his restaurant sometime next year.



About FunGamesBlog.com

FunGamesBlog.com is focussed on making sure all the latest information about anything game related makes it to your table. Board, computer, interactive, or backyard, our job is to make sure it's featured on this site. Whether looking to plan a fun birthday party for children or having a BBQ with a few added activities we can help you find the answers. People tend to have an easier time talking and meeting new people while having fun, and playing games facilitates that fun. At FunGamesBlog.com there is a game to match everyone, if you're looking for fun this is your last stop.