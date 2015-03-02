Scott Tucker Starts Guided Meditation Walks

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --Fitness Life Stories, a site dedicated to health, wellbeing, and fun features Scott Tucker in their latest article. The next installment in their 'Get Out There' series will cover Professor Scott Tucker's new outdoor meditation classes.



"The location is beautiful and the teacher is both well informed and compassionate," said Jean Fowls, senior editor of Fitness Life Stories. "The combination is sure to bring a good turnout. Some of the staff here will be attending, that's how compelling we found Scott Tucker."



The classes will focus on mindful walking as a guided meditation through nature. Participants are urged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear as there will be light hiking involved.



"By adding in the movement of walking, it eliminates a lot of the reluctance that comes with extended periods of sitting meditation," says Tucker. "My goal with this course is to open people up to the fact that you can meditate anywhere and anytime. I hope to encourage them not to put it off for lack of a private, quite sitting area."



Classes are donation based, and on a 'first come, first served' basis. Each class can host up to 20 walkers. Tucker's guided meditation walks start in mid-Spring with details and early sign up to be found at Fitness Life Stories.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a professor of Theology currently working on a meditation book. Over his career he has published several papers, taught at the high school and college levels, and organized many community events and classes. Tucker currently resides in Easton, PA with his wife Glenda and daughters Cleo and Regina.



About Fitness Life Stories

Fitness Life Stories shares inspiring tales of training and fitness with users all around the globe. The site also reviews sports equipment, training DVDs, and offers tips on a healthy lifestyle. Users are encouraged to live authentically and athletically.