Scott Tucker Commissioned to Paint Water Tower Murals

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Creative and Clever, a site that shares stories about the creative people in your own community, is featuring artist Scott Tucker in an upcoming article. Tucker has been appointed to paint three municipal water towers later this year.



"The fact that Tucker was able to secure a canvas of this magnitude is a tribute to his dedication and passion for his work," said George Hilt a web designer at Creative and Clever. "He has been pushing to get those towers repaired repainted for several years now, never once mentioning himself as a solution. Of course, he talent made him the obvious choice."



The towers will portray three different values based on a vote by each township. Tucker and a committee will choose ideas for the art from the final pool of top-rated submissions.



"I want this to be what the community wants," says Tucker. "I don't want to just come in and make this about me and my artistic vision. When people drive by and see my work, I want them to know they had a direct voice in it."



The final vote for the mural themes will take place at the end of the month with the work beginning soon thereafter. More information and details can be found on the Creative and Clever site.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an independent artist and web designer based out of Raleigh, NC. He has collaborated with artists both locally and worldwide attending several art conferences each year. Tucker has exhibited his work in galleries across the US winning several awards. He also teaches private lessons, as well as weekend courses for high schools and colleges.



About Creative and Clever

Creative and Clever highlights stories and information about creative and clever people from across the globe. Creative and Clever also features and reviews interesting new products, from appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. If it's new and clever, you'll find it here.