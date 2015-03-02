Auto Mechanic and Teacher Scott Tucker Receives Teaching Award

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --Simply Awesome Cars, a web portal for car enthusiasts, is featuring Scott Tucker in an upcoming article. Tucker, who owns Main St. Body Shop and teaches auto shop at Millvale High, has just been confirmed as the latest recipient of the Tipman teaching award. The award is given for outstanding and innovative teaching that goes beyond any given field.



"We've been following Tucker for about four years now, "says Hollace Williams, senior editor of Simply Awesome Cars. "Through his teaching he has not only revitalized the youth in the community, but given them a valuable skill. He is truly an inspiring teacher and it shows through his students and friends."



Tucker will receive the award at the annual Teachers' Recognition Gala. The dinner takes place in several locations simultaneously with live webcast connecting all venues. This will be the third time Tucker has attended the event, but the first as a recipient.



"I teach the way I live," says Tucker. "That is, with integrity and passion. I try to instill a sense of the bigger picture in my students, and I guess it's been catching on. I am honored and grateful for this award, and hope to continue to do it justice."



Tucker receives the Tipman award at the end of this month. For a video interview with Scott Tucker, as well as a broadcast of the award ceremony, visit Simply Awesome Cars.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an auto mechanic based out of Chicago, IL. He has more than 25 years of experience in the field and has taught for more than half of that time. He has hosted classes from elementary level through the college level and is currently working on an online based course with several well-known, automotive websites.



About Simply Awesome Cars

Simply Awesome Cars is an internet destination where people from around the globe can connect to learn and share about anything automobile related, including stories, reviews, and maintenance tips. Simply Awesome Cars features all the latest releases from both major and more obscure companies, so car enthusiasts won't miss a thing.