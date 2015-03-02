Scott Tucker Signs on with Movie Favorites for Upcoming Series

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --Movie Favorites has recently paired up with Scott Tucker for their upcoming article series, 'Below the Belt.' The series will feature reviews of sports films past and present with unreleased footage from several well-known classics.



"We've spent a lot of time getting this series ready for publication," says George Williams, senior editor of Movie Favorites. "Scott Tucker was a big part of not only the content, but keeping the timeline on schedule. There was a lot of work that went into this, and we hope it shows when it's released next month."



The series will be organized by date, each article focusing on sports films from a different decade. Readers are encouraged to comment in the blog concerning feedback and ideas for future articles. Tucker says this is one of the most organized and in depth reviews he has been a part of.



"It was truly a pleasure working on this project," says Tucker. "The knowledge and organization I encountered is something that is usually severely lacking in my experience, come on – you know how most film buffs are! That being said, film nerds and sports lovers alike are going to really dig this stuff."



The upcoming series, 'Below the Belt' will begin next month on the Movie Favorites site.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an independent filmmaker and critic with 17 years of experience in the field. He has shown his work at several major film festivals around the world and received several awards. Scott Tucker is currently working on his next film while reviewing current and past films on his website. He resides in Reseda, CA.



About Movie Favorites Movie Favorites takes pride in covering everything film-related. With interviews, reviews, and exclusive video, Movie Favorites can illuminate both film buffs and those who are just interested in finding a movie to see this weekend. The site also hosts live film events in cities throughout the U.S.