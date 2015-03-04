Artist Scott Tucker Features New Work in Gallery

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2015 --Master builder and artist Scott Tucker will reveal his latest pieces at his upcoming show entitled, 'Out of the Woods' at the Thompson Gallery. All the work will be made of wood found in and around Tucker's home. A one of a kind gift made by the artist will be given to the first 25 attendees.



"This is a real honor to have an exclusive of this upcoming show," says Bill Palmer, senior writer at Everything Entertaining. "We have been in touch with Scott Tucker over the years and have eagerly followed his work. The growth that has taken place over his career is nothing short of inspiring and we are looking forward to sharing that."



Scott Tucker specializes in wood sculpture, using wood from the floors of local forests as well as his own backyard. The upcoming show will feature works exclusively made by hand without the use of power tools. The artist wanted to keep things more natural no matter the difficulties involved.



"This show is a culmination of all the work I have done with my hands up until now," says Tucker. "I have worked on some of these pieces for the past eleven years, slowly transforming them into what they are today."



The show will be open to the public but organizers recommend registration to guarantee entry in a timely manner. Some of work will be for sale by the artist. Guests can make donations to the gallery as well.



Tucker's new show, 'Out of the Woods' will be taking place later this month. Details can be found on Everything Entertaining or by contacting the Thompson Gallery.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a master builder turned woodworking artist. He has shown his work across the Midwest, and has received several awards. The artist also does custom woodwork for several clients. Tucker resides in Cincinnati, OH with his wife ReAnne and two children, George and Sarah.



About Everything Entertaining

Everything Entertaining is a website devoted to all kinds of entertainment, from art and film to music and family events. Using a regularly updated content calendar they are able to highlight local and larger events of all types.