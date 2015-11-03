Scott Tucker Hosts Contemporary Art Conference

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --The first annual Community Contemporary Art Conference will take place later this summer at Mellville Park in Central Square. Scott Tucker will be hosting and speaking at the event.



"This is the first time we have taken on something so large," said Reagan Williams, project head of the conference. "Scott Tucker has been a boon to the local art community over the years and he has taken a load off our shoulders by hosting."



The event will feature local artists from the community. All fields will be represented including dance, sculpture, performance art, avant-garde, and traditional canvas. There will be several auctions throughout the day, as well as many one of a kind pieces for sale.



"We are excited to be the exclusive outlet for this event," says Ray Timmons, senior editor of Creative and Clever. "There will be interviews available on the site before the event along with live video coverage as it happens. Our readers, no matter where they are, will be able to see some amazing art."



"I've been supporting art programs in this community for as long as I can remember," says Tucker. "And this is a direct result of that. Seeing so many new artists and performers able to express their work at one event is something I am so proud of."



Organizers of the event say pre-registration is not mandatory, but will guarantee a space at live performances. Refreshments will be made available for small donations. Scheduling, content, and details available on the Creative and Clever website.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an artist and philanthropist based out of the Manhattan area. He has recently been featured in several leading art publications and received several awards for sculpture. Over his career Tucker has taught dozens of workshops, performed and shown his art around the world, and funded countless art programs. Tucker resides in New York with his wife Theresa and son, Theodore.



About Creative and Clever

Creative and Clever highlights stories and information about creative and clever people from across the globe. Creative and Clever also features and reviews interesting new products, from appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. If it's new and clever, you'll find it here.