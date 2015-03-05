Singer Songwriter Scott Tucker to Perform at Restaurant Grand Opening

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Music Lovers Blog, a web portal for music fans of all genres, is featuring Scott Tucker in an upcoming article. His latest show at Johnny's Place will be covered live. The blog will also host a contest – one fan will be chosen by the site for a VIP lunch and Q&A with the artist after the show.



"This is the second time we've worked with Tucker and we don't see it being the last," says John Foote of Music Lovers Blog. "We are covering this event with our newest cameras that should feed live to our site which is exciting by itself. The fan contest is just icing on the cake."



The show scheduled for the end of the month will be Tucker's first on a three month long tour of the Midwest. Music Lovers Blog will interview Tucker prior to the tour, and stop in at several shows to make a compilation live video for its users.



"Foote and his team have a great deal of experience in this field, and having worked with them in the past, I have no problem putting all my efforts in with them," says Tucker. "The first show of a tour always has a big impact on the rest and I know that bringing in Music Lovers Blog will bring new fans and a ton of publicity."



Scott Tucker's show is scheduled for the end of this month. Look for the interview, feature, live video, and more information on Music Lovers Blog.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a singer songwriter based out of Las Vegas, NV. He has released several albums independently with mixed success before signing on with indie label Bad Blood. Tucker has toured across the US dozens of times both with a backing band and as a solo act. He is currently working on a new album to be released later this year.



About Music Lovers Blog

Music Lovers Blog is a site for all those with an interest in music and all its facets. With topics ranging from latest releases, artist info, and technology corner, the comments are constantly coming in from readers all over the world. The site also boasts a forum where users exchange ideas about music genres and the music industry itself. From Jazz and Classical to Metal and Electronic, this is the last stop for all the latest music news.