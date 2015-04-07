Scott Tucker to Judge Third Annual BBQ Cookout

Martinsville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --In the second article of their 'Food and Stuff' series, Never Be Bored will be covering the Garville BBQ Cookout with Scott Tucker. The event will take place at the end of next month. Registration is currently open.



"This contest should be one to remember," says Harry Martinson, editor of Never Be Bored. "Registration numbers are already higher than the past two years combined, with several new categories and just as many new judges. Tucker was a previous winner in the contest and will be on the judges' panel this year. Expect nothing short of perfection from the winners this year."



The cookout will take place for several consecutive days with all events lasting no more than a full day. Events such as smoking, rib preparation, and vegetarian barbecuing will be new to the cookout this year. Judges will choose the top three contestants in each category, and cash prizes will be awarded to the chef who wins top honors in the most categories.



"I'm honored and excited to take part in this year's cookout," says Scott Tucker. "Last year's event was one of the most tightly organized and smoothly running events I have ever attended. And I have been to my fair share of cooking events. I am currently signed up to judge several events including best burger and best presentation."



Contestants are encouraged to have all their materials and supplies in order before entering the event grounds. Information concerning event-provided supplies can be found at Never Be Bored. Registration is open until the end of the month. It and more information can be found at Never Be Bored.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is the head chef and owner of Tuck's Last Stop, a bar and restaurant located in Nashville, TN. He has been in business for more than 15 years, and is currently working to expand his reach to several new locations. Tucker has also worked within the community both participating and organizing dozens of benefits and cookout events.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is a site that features inspiring activities from local artists, scholars, businesses, and entrepreneurs that are open to the public to join and take part in. The blog publishes an events calendar and covers a wide variety of interests.