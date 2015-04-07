Scott Tucker Curates Side Car Art Gallery Show

Gary, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Everything Entertaining, a portal for fun and interesting people on the web, will feature the art exhibition "Super Side" by Scott Tucker which begins in May. The art show will contain vintage side cars and paintings of side cars in various styles.



"Side cars have been interesting and entertaining for several decades, the vintage ones still look cool to this day," says Sherman Kaufman, writer for Everything Entertaining. "We don't cover very many gallery events because typically they don't fall under the Everything Entertaining umbrella of interesting or fun. This is the first art gallery show that we have covered which I am sure the whole family could enjoy."



The location for the gallery show is being kept secret by Scott Tucker until the final days before the opening. The layout of the show will take the attendee's through 5 rooms which cover 5 decades of side car's and side car art. Each room will feature paintings and photographs as well as real vintage side cars.



"The opening night will be a really special event, the first people in will be seeing some art that has never been shown before," says Tucker. "I plan to have no art of my own in this show which is unusual for me, but who knows maybe I will slip something into one of the rooms at the last minute. I like to keep things surprising and side cars are always surprising."



Opening night of the "Super Side" show will be a gritty and dark themed event, with recessed spotlights showing off the cars and paintings. Food and drink will be provided in the style of roadside American fast food, with shakes, burgers and fries available a la cart for attendee's to purchase.



The event will be free to the public with maximum attendance capacity at 100 people per night. Everything Entertaining will have a photographer present at the first 3 nights of the show to capture some of the art and side cars with the audience. Photos from the event with artist interviews will be published exclusively on Everything Entertaining's website.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a curator, artist, and motorcycle shop owner in the Philadelphia, PA area. He has been a collector and driver of motorcycle side cars for more 30 years. Tucker says his father began to inspire him as a child to collect and ride in side car's and now his own son plans to follow in his footsteps.



About Everything Entertaining

everythingentertaining.com is a website that features different ways to be entertained at home and outside in the rest of the world. The site has articles about artists, movies, sports and other entertaining events that the audience can look to for amusement.