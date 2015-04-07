Scott Tucker Sponsors New Johnson Elementary School Green House

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Creative and Clever, a website for inspiring people of all ages, will debut the ribbon cutting of the new Johnson Elementary School Green House. Local botanist Scott Tucker has raised the funds for the new structure and its equipment.



"This is an incredible treat for me and the students at Johnson Elementary School," says Scott Tucker. "I attended a school that did not have much of a science department for the elementary age kids and we were sorely lacking a green house."



The school has been building the green house add on for more than 6 months and will be debuted at the start of the fall semester for immediate use. Tucker helped finance and raise the needed funds to cover the remaining costs of construction, and provided equipment from his own stores to fill the green house.



New classes and workshops will be available at the school this fall with the addition of the green house benches and desks. Language arts and social studies teachers will be able to use the new facility as well for teaching outside of the classroom. A preview of the green house interior will be available in the class selection and registration guide sent out to all returning students' parents.



"This additional will be an enormous gift to the creative and clever kids out there," says Stephanie Stewart, editor for Creative and Clever. "Science and creation can be very inspiring and build the kind of interest in children that sends them down the path to higher education. This green house seems like a big construction project but we are so happy to cover it because it's really a big creative and clever project."



The green house will be available for elementary student use starting this fall semester.



Scott Tucker is a recreational botanist and owns two flower nurseries in Washington State. He has been participating in philanthropic plant and flower based projects for more than 10 years.



Creativiteandclever.com shows people of all ages, new ideas and projects from around the world. The site reviews and debuts many works and plans that are submitted or found by editors and staff. The audience of the site is given tips on how to be more creative and clever on a regular basis.