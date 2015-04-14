Summer Yoga Classes by Scott Tucker Announced by Fitness Life Stories

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --The Woodland Hills Community Center and Park will offer summer yoga classes on a weekly schedule with master yogi Scott Tucker. Fitness Life Stories has recent in depth interviews with Tucker and the community center to bring the summer class to their readers in the upcoming 'Lazy Summer Says' series.



"We are always looking for new ways to expand the class options of the community center," says Woodland Hills Community Center director, Mitch Woodward. "Fitness Life Stories is a perfect outlet for helping to get the word out about the new class. The more we let people know about the addition, the more the more people will come check out the class and maybe other activities at the center."



Tucker will teach two levels of classes at the community center back to back on a weekly schedule throughout the summer. Attendee's must be over the age of 16 and are required to bring a yoga mat with personal towel to attend the class with. Attendee's must be over the age of 16. Both courses are donation based.



"Scott Tucker is a long time lover of his community and fitness," says Fitness Life Stories senior editor, Sheila Koontz. "This is something our readers will be very interested in. Summer is a peek season for us as well and the more outdoor activities we can offer up the better."



The Woodland Hills Community Center will publish the details of Scott Tuckers' classes with hours and course information in the upcoming Fitness Life Stories article. Tucker will be featured in the article with video clips showing some poses from his planned courses.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a long time lover of his community and fitness. He has studied yoga for over twenty years and has hosted seminars and classes all over the world. Classes in community centers are a new hobby of of his with a growing concern for the fitness of the average person.



About Fitness Life Stories

Fitness Life Stories is a website designed to keep its audience active in life while simultaneously giving many choices on the execution of the activity itself. Featuring local artists, businesses, and entrepreneurs, and things that are inspiring as well as easy to take part in. Many feature articles started as suggestions from readers and some have even been written by them.