Fitness Life Stories Announces Ski Instruction DVD by Scott Tucker

Orlando, FL -- 04/15/2015 --Fitness Life Stories, a fitness and lifestyle improvement website, announces an upcoming review of "Ski Your Way To Fitness," a DVD by renowned precision skier Scott Tucker. The review will cover Tuckers' personal skiing history, as well as the personal fitness advice and core instructional videos on the DVD.



"Mr. Tucker's insights into the finer points of down hill skiing are an inspiration to the professional and novice skier alike," says Jim Mars, an editor at Fitness Life Stories. "He's a natural born ski expert, not just anyone has the level of passion, dedication and discipline necessary to be as good as he is."



The DVD reveals techniques developed and proven to win high difficulty contests and develop strength and skill. The techniques are presented in Tucker's unique teaching style on DVD, which is designed to be appropriate for skiing enthusiasts, would-be professional competitors, and non-skiers alike.



"Anyone can ski, you don't have to go pro to have fun on the slopes, you just have to master a few simple techniques outlined in the DVD," says Mars. "That's a point we really want to drive home for people. Skiing is fun for the whole family. It's a great way to stay active in our modern sedentary society, and its always fun get up on the slopes and ride some fresh powder. If you want to step up your game and get into the finer points of skiing technique you'll get a lot out of this instructional DVD."



The DVD features introduction videos of Tucker being interviewed throughout his decades of skiing. Additional non-exercise oriented videos about his training and his various medals and skiing accomplishments will be found in the bonus features.



"There are not enough people who know that you can ski your way to being in shape," says, Tucker. "For those of us who appreciate the sport and all of the health benefits it has to offer, this DVD is worth its weight in gold."



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker, snow sport enthusiast of 25 years, has stayed close to the sport of skiing and still participates, trains, and follows professional skiing with as much enthusiasm as ever. Tucker has dedicated the past 5 years to reversing the decline in interest in skiing due to the rising popularity of snowboarding among the youth.



About Fitness Life Stories

Fitness Life Stories is a website that reviews sports equipment, training DVDs, and offers tips on a healthy lifestyle. The site's audience is encouraged through regular posts to live healthy and athletically advanced lives.