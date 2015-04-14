Scott Tucker Forms Greyhound Canine Rescue Organization

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --Home and Recreation, a website dedicated to wholesome lifestyles, is writing an article concerning Scott Tucker in their upcoming 'Canine Friends' feature. The article will contain information on Scott Tucker's new Greyhound Rescue organization that will begin operating in early summer.



"This new organization will be great for the dogs rescued and for the people who build their homes around their new member of the family," says Alison Watts, content contributor at Home and Recreation. "It's easier for people to be involved and take action when they are aware of the needs of these retired racing dogs. We are happy to write a feature to help Tuckers' fight to find the kind of family care that these majestic animals deserve."



The organization will meet online weekly and in person monthly for exchanging information, current canine adoption lists, prospective adoptable dogs, and new rescue dog introductions. There are no requirements to join the organization, membership will be free and voluntary. Greyhound owners and all dog enthusiasts are encouraged to join to build the core membership group.



"I've loved dogs since I was a child. Growing up I realized some animals are not treated as they should be, and I am interested in seeing our membership grow with other like minded people," says, Scott Tucker. "This organization is not for the feint of heart, but we're going to do a lot of good for a lot of animals so the rewards are priceless. Some people may not have as much time to dedicate to the organization as others, that's why I have decided to meet online on a weekly basis."



Scott Tuckers' organization will start meeting in early summer. Interviews with Tucker, photos of adopted pets, and success stories from the organization can be found in articles coming this fall on the Home and Recreation website.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a veterinarian and animal rights supporter based out of Houston, TX. He has centered his work in making a difference in the lives of animals and people for over 20 years. Tucker started rescuing animals 10 years ago and now lives with faithful pack of 5 dogs at his side.



About Home and Recreation

Home and Recreation is a blog full of reviews and interviews from home owners and animal lovers from all over the world. Everything from decorating, sports, traveling and pet ownership is discussed. Healthy and active lifestyles are promoted in a wholesome and safe website for all family members to view.