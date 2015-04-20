Carpenter Scott Tucker Donates Bookshelves to New Library

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2015 --The site that keeps everyone active and learning, Never Be Bored, is focusing on Scott Tucker in an upcoming article. Tucker is the owner and head carpenter of 'Hardwood Designs' furniture store. Tucker has announced plans to donate bookshelves to the Hesse Library. This will be the third time Tucker has donated his work to the community.



"The work Tucker does is the best I've seen," says Jay Miller, project director of the library. "We had been working with an online company for most of the furniture when he offered his services. He will be given complete artistic freedom for anything he makes for us."



The Hesse library has been stuck in the planning stages for the past three years. Tucker has supported the project from the beginning to expedite the building process so the area can have a library after 12 years of being without.



"I had plans to make this furniture for them as soon as I heard about the plans," says Tucker. "The last local library was lost in a fire 12 years ago and the community has been waiting for a long time for this. A lot of the work is already completed on my end. I'm just waiting for the exact specifications."



Miller says that the library should be ready for Tucker to start installing his work within the next couple of months. He hopes to also extend Tucker's job to include extra contracted work as well.



"There is a lot of other furniture we'd love for him to do," Miller continues. "Once the initial building is done we will know how much is left in the budget and what we can offer Tucker for more work."



The Hesse Library will be located on Thompson St. behind the old firehouse. It is scheduled to be open later this year.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a licensed carpenter with over 14 years of experience in the field. Over his career he has done work for charities, private homes, small businesses, and several larger contracted projects. Tucker resides in Denver, CO with his wife Sarah and dog, Reagan.



