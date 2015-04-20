Scott Tucker Introduces New Travel Exercise System

Bismark, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2015 --In their upcoming article, technology enthusiast site Gadgets Made Simple will feature a review of Scott Tucker's new product, 'Grab and Go.' Exclusive video clips and pictures will be included.



"This product is not completely a new idea, but the execution and design is the best we've seen," says Harold Gibbons, senior editor of Gadgets Made Simple. "We are very grateful and honored Tucker came to us first with this."



The 'Grab and Go' is an all inclusive, full body exercise system. It gives users the choice of over 45 different exercises with the ability to pack down into the size of a small suitcase.



"We have all taken a turn bringing the device home as well as having it set up in the office," continued Gibbons. "It has the easiest setup for a piece of equipment of it's kind, taking little over two minutes after the initial learning process."



A followup online seminar will be made available on the site in the coming months. The 'Grab and Go' will be on the market early next month.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an independent inventor with over 35 products to his credit. In recent years he has sold his ideas to several major companies in favor of mass production. Tucker works in Deluth, MN with his wife Holly and son Jordan.



About Gadgets Made Simple

Gadgets Made Simple is a site designed to help filter and organize all the new gadgets and gizmos coming out every day. Striving to keep ahead of the everyday shuffle, there are reviews posted daily about products that are soon to be released on the market. With an ever growing readership, and comments coming in from across the globe, Gadgets Made Simple is a site that promises to keep expanding. If you are looking to stay informed in the current technology market, there's not a better site out there.