Scott Tucker Marine Photographer Celebrated by Gadgets Made Simple

Bismark, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Gadgets Made Simple, the website that spotlights interesting gadgets and the people who use them, will soon release a feature recognizing Scott Tucker. Tucker's technical expertise is used with several gadgets to produce images from deep sea dives he has done over the past year. According to the article, Tucker's career in marine photography spans 18 years and has improved with the betterment of imaging technology.



"This article about Scott Tucker that we are working on is the perfect combination of gadgets, science, and art," says Ronny Blake, editor of Gadgets Made Simple. "We're very happy to be bringing our readers this kind of information, and to be exposing the work of Tucker to a wider audience. Myself and several other editors think deep sea imaging is a perfect topic for our site."



The upcoming article reports that Tucker has been able to progress in his career as an underwater marine photographer because of his access to the latest high-tech equipment. Tucker's photography requires capturing small amounts of light from deep sea crevasses and caves with special equipment developed for underwater use.



Tucker uses a process known as charged-coupled device (CCD) imaging, in which the photoelectric effect is used to capture electrons on a silicon chip, perfect for low light deep sea conditions.



"A key part of what we do at Gadgets Made Simple is break down seemingly complex technology into simple parts," says Blake. "I'm glad that we have the opportunity to explain CCD imaging on the site. It's one of those things that just seems like magic if you don't know how it works, but it's really not that complicated if you take the time to understand the basic principles behind what's happening."



Editors of Gadgets Made Simple say that they are awaiting more images from Scott Tucker and that they plan to update the site with links to his latest photographs as them become available.



About Gadgets Made Simple

