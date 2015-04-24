Roofing Specialist Scott Tucker Starts New Company

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Engineer and construction specialist Scott Tucker recently announced that he will open a contracting business specializing in roofing and gutters. The new business, "Roofing and Gutters, Inc", will be operating out of northern Illinois, details will be published through Home and Recreation.



"I've done all kind of home remodeling since I was a teenager," says Scott Tucker. "But the thing that I really am drawn to and have chose to specialize in is roofing and gutters. There have been some other guys I've worked with over the years and they thought it was the right time for a new roofer in our area."



The company has drawn interest prior to the Home and Recreation spotlight publication, and has received some inquiries for potential jobs that will start in coming weeks. Tucker will invest in marketing efforts to build the business quickly, rather than relying solely on the word of mouth advertising.



"Previous employers that he has done roof work for relied entirely on word of mouth to grow their businesses," says Christina Brown, staff writer at Home and Recreation. "Word of mouth is definitely an important part of being a contractor, but it leaves a lot of opportunities on the table. Tucker wants to get the word out there that He is an experienced roofer and that he runs a professional crew. Pretty soon they will have a website and a video channel and a presence on all of the typical social media outlets."



"Roofing and Gutters, Inc" will focus on roofing work and additionally the company will be open to bidding on other jobs. The flexibility of Tucker's new company will allow homeowners remodeling to use Tucker as their sole contractor if they prefer.



"At this point, my goal is not to get into general contracting," commented Scott Tucker. "But I do know many people in the industry and I am definitely willing to work with a homeowner if they feel most comfortable with me handling that side of things."



"Roofing and Gutters, Inc", the newly founded home remodeling company by Scott Tucker, will be featured in an upcoming Home and Recreation publication after the company officially begins business this spring.



