Movie Favorites to Sponsor Film Club with Scott Tucker

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Movie Favorites, a website focused on all aspects of film appreciation, announced they will feature Scott Tucker's "Documentary Film Club" on their site. The community of documentary film enthusiasts will meet to discuss modern and classic documentary films once a month.



"I was so thrilled to learn about Tucker's Documentary Film Club," said Allen Wilson, editor for Movie Favorites. "This film club is a phenomenal example of an interesting, community driven activity that more of us should be participating in. A group like this makes lives of everyone involved more fulfilling, what a fun thing to be involved in."



The club, which meets on the second Monday of every month at various local video rental stores, discusses relevant documentary films and their producers. Scott Tucker, co-owner of one local video rental store, leads each of the groups meetings.



"We've watched so many films over the years, and hopefully that has enriched the lives of our members in great, unknowable ways," says Tucker. "We watch big budget films and small budget films, short films and long films, old films and new films. We just love all documentaries and we love to talk about them so the club really is fulfilling."



Each month at the groups' meeting, Tucker chooses the featured documentary film, leads the discussion, and moderates the meeting, which ensures that no one person takes over the conversation. The group is meant to be a safe space for more shy film enthusiasts to talk about the chosen documentary.



Movie Favorites will sponsor the group by providing information on the summer and fall club meetings. In an upcoming spotlight the site will profile the club and several future selected documentaries. The club is free to join, the no-dues no-fees membership is meant to separate this group from other film enthusiast clubs.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker owns an independent video store employing more than 20 knowledgeable staff members. Tucker's ownership of the store dates back to the early 80's, and the store bills itself as "one of the oldest independent video rental stores on the west coast.". Scott Tucker continues to provide outstanding customer service and regularly adapts to changing technology in the film world.